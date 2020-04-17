Tony Osauzo, Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has expressed relief at the recovery and discharge of five of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu in a statement by his Campaign Organization while reacting to the announcement by the governor of the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, that the patients have tested negative twice to the virus and had thus been discharged, commended the state government for the feat and encouraged the people to see the development as more reason not to despair and cling on to hope that the state will defeat the virus.

“I received the news of the recovery and discharge of the five patients with huge relief. It is an encouraging development that will no doubt strengthen the hopes of the people and assure them that, indeed, we can win the battle against COVID-19 and return to normalcy again,” he said.

He urged the state government not to rest on its oars but address other areas requiring improvement in the fight against COVID-19 including expanding the state’s testing capacity, slow the spread of the virus, protect the people against starvation, and ensure that other recoveries are recorded.