Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a temporary suspension of all official activities that require physical contact with humans in its headquarter and other offices nationwide for two weeks.

It also said that all services requiring biometric verification are suspended till further notice.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, explained that the decision was in line with professional advice of government on safety of Nigerians in relation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, said that JAMB has upgraded its ticketing online services which, he said, are available to attend to enquiries, complaints and to handle some services.

He urged candidates to take advantage of efficient and up-to-date digital platforms to access information and solve certain problems pending new developments.

He assured candidates that the situation will be reviewed regularly, and as soon as the circumstances permit, all suspended services would be resolved with further delay.