From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has restated the resolve of the Government of Japan to assist Nigeria in tackling the COVID-19 challenges in Nigeria.

Kazuyoshi said the assistance could come in form of human capacity or other areas that will help the government respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

The envoy, who arrived in Nigeria on May 15, stated that the embassy would cooperate with the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the health sector in the fight against COVID-19.

Kazuyoshi who spoke with newsmen in Abuja promised to strengthen over 60 years old diplomatic cooperation between Nigeria and Japan, with the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to get stronger and would expand into new fields.

The Ambassador said ‘Nigerians have been highly affected by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and also faced various inconveniences.

‘Foremost, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and heartfelt sympathies to all the affected people by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. One of my priorities in Nigeria will be to address the various challenges in the medical and health sectors, including the response to COVID-19, through the cooperation between Japan and Nigeria.’

He recalled that a grant aid project, funded by the Government of Japan, was launched in April 2021 to increase oxygen supply and expand vaccine storage capacity through an international organisation, adding that Japan will continue to support the efforts of the Nigerian people to strengthen the medical and health sectors.

He said that as a member of the Japanese Government that promotes digital transformation as a pillar of growth strategy, he will focus on interventions that would enable Nigeria to grow dramatically through leapfrog-type development by actively adopting the latest technology.

‘I joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan as an IT expert. Therefore, my interest is in strengthening diplomatic activities utilising information technology in pursuing economic growth and in solving social problems through technological innovations.’

He said that digital transformation can facilitate people-to-people ties by bridging psychological distances, promotes virtual exchanges and deepens mutual understanding not only in political and business fields but also in fields such as sports, culture, medical care and education.