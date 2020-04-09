Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has pardoned 74 inmates serving jail terms across the state prisons‎.

Alhaji Muhammed Badaru said that the pardon comes as part of containment efforts to curtail the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and that government must play a leading role in the process.

The governor said he was still consulting with other stakeholders to see to additional release of more prisoners with minor or trivial offences with a view to protecting inmates from the potential spread of the disease.

The governor also partook in the issuance of N20,000 conditional cash transfer funds to beneficiaries in Aujara village of Jahun local government of the state.

He said over N1.5 billion would be shared amongst ‎ 76,402 vulnerable persons to alleviate the harsh condition of living they are in.