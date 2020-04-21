The Jigawa Government has directed its workers to continue to work from home for the next two weeks, with the exception of those on essential duties, including those in the Ministries of Health, Finance and Water Resources.

Dr Abba Zakari, the state’s Chairman, Task Force on Coronavirus (COVID-19)), announced this to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Jigawa government had on March 24, directed the workers to work from home for two weeks as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

On April 7, the government extended the order by directing the workers to continue to work from home for the next two weeks, till April 21.

Zakari said the workers were directed to further continue to work from home as earlier directed till May 5.

He explained that the extension was due to the confirmed case recorded in the state.

The chairman added that at the end of the two weeks, the government would assess the situation across the state, after which it would either lift or further extend the order, depending on the situation.

NAN reports that Gov. Muhammad Badaru had on Sunday confirmed the first index case of COVID-19 recorded in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

Badaru, who ordered the lockdown of the LGA from midnight of April 20, explained that the act was part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

He said, “all are directed to stay at home pending the time all contacts are traced, samples taken and results known for the suspected individuals.” (NAN)