The Jigawa Government said it has mountained effective surveillance at its boundaries with neighbouring Bauchi, Kano and Katsina states which had confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The state governor, Muhammad Badaru said this Tuesday while speaking with newsmen after meeting with chairmen of the 27 Local Government Councils in the state.

Badaru said that the government has strengthened security at the boundaries to ensure total compliance with the lockdown order.

“Now that we have three neighbouring states having cases of the COVID-19, we have to be very vigilant.

“Where it becomes necessary for people to pass, they have to be thoroughly checked to ensure they are healthy,” he said.

The governor commended the council chairmen and members of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 for their commitment in preventing the spread of the virus to state. (NAN)