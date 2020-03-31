The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has commenced awareness and sensitisation campaign against coronavirus at markets, motor parks and other public places in the state.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, SC Adamu Shehu, said in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday that the Corps began the exercise at the popular Tipper Garage in Dutse, the state capital.

Shehu added that the exercise was also conducted at metropolitan motor park and Dutse ultra modern market.

The spokesman quoted the state Commandant of the Corps, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, as reiterating the resolve of the command to curb the spread of the virus through public enlightenment and sensitisation campaigns.

According to him, Muhammad also emphasised on the need for Nigerians to observe regular personal hygiene thorough hand washing with soap on running water, use of hand sanitizers, facial mask in crowded places.

“The commandant urged residents of the state and Nigerians to embark on social distancing in order to avoid contracting the Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

Shehu further stated that while appreciating the efforts of the NSCDC, the Chairman, Jigawa State Marketers Association (JISMA), Alhaji Yahaya Ibrahim, described the initiative as ‘timely and commendable.’

Ibrahim noted that the campaign would go a long way to make positive impact on the general public, especially those that have disbelieved on the existence of the Covid-19.

The JISMA Chairman promised to emulate the gesture by taking the campaign to other markets across the state and promised a continued support to the NSCDC.

In the same vain, the Chairman National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Dutse Branch, Alhaji Adamu Shehu, was also quoted as expressing satisfaction with the Corps’ initiative for coming up with the idea of the awareness campaign and promised to adopt same as part of their contribution towards preventing the speed spread of the pandemic.

The Chairman also expressed his readiness to partner with NSCDC in their quest to protect the civil population.

Short lectures were delivered at the occasion by personnel from both Medical and Disaster Management Units of the Command, and flyers were equally distributed,” he said. (NAN)