Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa records additional 51 new identified cases of Clovis-19 which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Jigawa to 169, and 3 deaths recorded so far.

The commissioner of Health Dr Abba Zakari Confirmed this to newsmen yesterday at the NYSC orientation camp in Kiyawa.

According to him, 31 of the cases are almajirai that were repatriated from Kano state, which accounts for 56 percent of the total log of cases recorded in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said testing of suspected cases would soon commence in Jigawa, as they have already procured the necessary equipment for that purpose at the Dutse General hospital’s laboratory .