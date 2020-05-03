Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

No fewer than 680 repatriated Almajiri have been screened by the Jigawa State Government in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through an approved private laboratory for the testing and management of the Islamic pupils before onward handing to their parents.

Kano and Gombe States had ‎last week returned about 700 Almajiri studying in their states.

The chairman of state task force Committee on COVID-19 who is also the Commissioner of Health, Dr Abba Zakar Umar, told journalists that the government had engaged the services of a private laboratory recommended by the NCDC to ascertain the health status of the Almajiri before releasing them to the public.

According to the commissioner, the result of the sample will be out within two to three days.

He clarified that the affected areas for the lockdown are Gujungu in Taura and Rigar Dandi in Auyakayi ward of Auyo as well as Makeran Kirnande of Zareku ward in Miga, Birnin Kudu, Dutse and Gumel local governments.

He commended all the affected LGA’S for the cooperation they are giving to authorities and urged them to continue praying in order to have a lasting solution to the pandemic.