Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa state government has turned away 7 ‘almajiris‘ pupils out of the 76 deployed by Gombe state government to the state.

The rejection of the seven almajiris was announced yesterday by the secretary of the Jigawa task force committee in the state Dr Salisu Mu’azu shortly after screening of the returned 76 Almajiris from Gombe state at the NYSC orientation camp Dutse.

Dr Salisu Mu’azu who is also the permanent secretary Jigawa state ministry of health explained that, after screening the 76 Almajiris, we discovered that seven of them are not Jigawa state indigenes and therefore we have to turn them back to the Gombe state leader of the delegation.

According to him, the remaining 69 almajiris ‎would be contained in isolation for 14 weeks before taking them to their various local governments.

He said, the isolation of 69 Almajiris for 14 days is part of the state government’s effort to stop the spread of COVID – 19 in the state.

According to him, throughout the isolation period, state government provided accommodation and ‎three square meals for the pupils.

The 76 Almajiris were brought to Jigawa state by the Gombe state government led by the police and handed them over to Jigawa as according to them is part of the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.