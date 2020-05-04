Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A pregnant woman from Zareka ward in Miga local government area of Jigawa State who was confirmed to be a COVID-19 patient died on Sunday, May 3rd, at an isolation centre in Duste, the state capital.

A member of the state task force who confirmed the news to our correspondent said the woman, who was said to have had a miscarriage while in the facility, had reportedly bled to death.

Meanwhile, a family member who requested to remain anonymous said they had received the body from the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and had buried her according to Islamic rites in her village.

The woman was among the nine cases confirmed by the state Commissioner of Health and chairman of the state task force, Dr Abba Zakari.

She was said to have contracted the disease after returning from Lagos when she was tested upon arrival in Kano, but she was later transferred to an isolation centre in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital.