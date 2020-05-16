Super Eagles’ midfielder, John Ogu has organised a COVID-19 Educational Palliative scheme. The exercise would be carried out by John Ogu’s foundation to help students learn at home while on lockdown.

By this initiative, John Ogu will give out free educational materials; audio books, e-books, textbooks, notebooks, learning charts and stationery between May 14 and May 16.

Earlier, former Super Eagles’ striker, Benedict Akwuegbu, lifted the spirits of some of his retired colleagues after he donated cars as gifts during the coronavirus crisis.

The ex-Grazer AK of Austria forward is currently in Jos, but it is understood that Farouk Umar – a onetime star of the defunct Mighty Jets of Jos, is among the beneficiaries.