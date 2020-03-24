Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In the face of rampaging Coronavirus, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) , Kaduna State Council has asked all its members to avoid all forms of public gatherings and events for at least the next 30 days.

A statement by the Secretary of the Council, Comrade John Femi Adi said, “Journalists are not super humans, so there is need to thread with caution while carrying out your duties during this Covid-19 pandemic facing the whole world .

“If you have to cover any event within the stipulated period ,please ensure that precautionary measures/ personal hygiene are observed”.

Some of the measures, according to the statement included, “Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

“Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Other measures are, “Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing”.

END.