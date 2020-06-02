Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

It was jubilation galore yesterday in Enugu as the State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi reopened the famous Ogbete Main Market for full operation.

Ogbete Main Market and other markets in Enugu state were closed on April 1, as part of the proactive safety measures by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

But when Gov. Ugwuanyi reopened other markets fortnight ago, he announced that Ogbete Main Market would remain close except for skeletal trading activities for specified sections like Food and Pharmaceutical products.

While it was rumoured that the Governor’s action was because of the earlier actions of some disgruntled elements in the market who allegedly booed and threw sachet water at the Governor on a day he visited the market, groups in the market had been pleading, even with banners displayed at various areas in the state, to pardon the traders and reopen the market.

The market was however, opened fully yesterday following an agreement reached between the Enugu State government and the leadership of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association, Enugu, on strict compliance with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Chairman of Enugu North Local Government, Hon. Emeke Onunze and the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Ogbete Main Market, Hon. John Eze who disclosed this to newsmen at the Government House, after a closed-door meeting with Governor Ugwuanyi, expressed delight and gratitude to the Governor for his understanding and commitment to the safety, health and wellbeing of residents of the state.

Hon. Onunze announced that the state government has reopened the market and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the gesture while urging the traders to abide by the agreement reached.

On his part, the elated market Chairman, Hon. Eze said, “Today is one of our happiest days in life.”

On what was agreed he said, “You must wear facemask before you come to the market, and if you come to a shop, you must wash your hands. If you are a trader, you must have a bucket for washing of hands and a sanitizer, and apply other precautionary measures by the government.”

Eze who pledged that the traders will strictly abide by the guidelines and other measures expressed happiness that Gov. Ugwuanyi did not only reopen the market but also promised to empower them.

“We are going to make sure that we keep to that and we are not going to disappoint him again.”

He further said the Governor, “Made promises to us that he will want the raffle draw (Enugu State Traders Empowerment Scheme) to start this month and that he is going to start a concrete pavement at the Akwatta Market.

He also promised us a lot of things and based on that he now directed that the market should be reopened in line with the NCDC guidelines and other precautionary measures.”