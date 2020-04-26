Joe Effiong,

Three persons discharged on Sunday after recovering from the dreaded COVID-19, caused a stir on the premises of the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo when they took to the floor to dance to a live brass band hired by the state government to celebrate their recovery.

One of them, Dr Otobong Asuquo, a medical doctor however, said he was rushing straight back to work, as contracting the dreaded could not change his vow to save lives.

Asuquo who contracted the deadly virus during a medical outreach in Uyo said he would however intensify his effort in ensuring personal protection in the discharge of his professional functions.

Two of the three survivors discharged who danced to a brass band positioned at the entrance of Ibom Specialist Hospital on Sunday, in celebration of their survival, greeted members of the public with a common message that “COVID-19 is real! Please follow all the precautions given and protect yourselves”.

The doctor said having read about COVID-19 before his attack, he was able to isolate himself for 10 days before being picked up by the emergency response team of the state government.

“I am going back to work! I vowed to protect lives and i nothing can discourage me from doing so. But this time around; I have to be very strict with personal protection.

“The moment I suspected I had contacted corona virus, i had to first of all protect my family members by going into self isolation for 10 days before I was picked up. Protect yourself if you are negative. COVID-19 is real! He said

Another discharged survivor, Ememobong Gabriel Udoh, a pharmacist, who said his symptoms started with loss of his sense of smell, said he initially adopted home remedies such as steam inhalation and vitamin C to build his immunity.

Though initially scared, the pharmacist, also a victim of the medical outreach, said he got the initial courage to pull from friends and family, and thereafter sought the soothing treatment enjoyed from the facilities and medical personnel at Ibom Specialist hospital.

“It was quite a rough and scary experience initially, but i got courage from friends and family. Ibom Specialist Hospital also did a great job. The treatment has been top notch. It encouraged both physical and psychological recovery”