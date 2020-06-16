LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Council of Ulamau has announced the commencement of Jumat Prayers across the state beginning from Friday 19th June 2020.

This followed the approval of the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as well as understandings from the COVID-19 technical committee under the chairmanship of the state deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi on Tuesday.

The Secretary of the state council of Ulamau, Hon. Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed, in a statement issued on Tuesday confirmed that the government has agreed in principle to fumigate Jumat mosques across the state in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease among worshippers.

According to him, “All ablution and toilet points in all our mosques in the state will remain open at all times. Provision of soaps, running water for the congregation to wash their hands properly before entering the mosque and the use of soap against the use of sanitizer has been approved.”

As part of precautionary measures, “Council also accepted the use of face masks by all worshippers as well as two metres social and practical distancing must be strictly adhered to while observing all solat as well as Jumat service.”

“Females and children worshippers may attend Juma’at services but also, they must strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols. All Chief Imams leading Juma’at services should read short chapters of the Holy Quran in order to hasten completion of the service within a reasonable period of time.

“However, all worshippers should leave the mosques immediately after solat and proceed to their respective homes for other activities such as supplications and reading of the Holy Quran. ”

Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed Council however appealed for strict compliance with the laid down regulations in order to support the government’s efforts in making Kwara State free from the COVID-19 disease.