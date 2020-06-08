Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, has urged sellers on the leading e-commerce platform to leverage the company’s 8th year anniversary to boost sales for their businesses during COVID-19 era.

He made the call during the annual Sellers’ Conference which held virtually on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

“This is an unprecedented time for a seller to be online. Just to give you a grasp of the milestone achieved by Jumia only in the month of May. We recorded the daily highest number of sellers with at least one sale across the full year; we recorded the daily highest number of buying customers across the full year; we recorded the daily highest number of individual products purchased on the platform since the beginning of the year. What I have listed means that more people are actually coming on the platform at a faster pace than expected and buying all sorts of products and varieties across categories.

The company’s 8th anniversary themed “Stronger Together” is one of the biggest annual commercial events and it is slated to hold from June 22nd till July 15th, 2020. The realities enforced on the global economy by COVID-19 makes e-commerce a veritable channel to boost businesses and the Jumia anniversary campaign will be a catalyst for sellers to raise the bar of their sales to the next level.

Spalazzi emphasized that the Jumia anniversary also provides another opportunity for the company to serve the needs of its consumers who want to shop more in complete safety from their homes, by providing the two simplest, but the most important things: best prices and wider assortment. “Our 8th anniversary will be a celebration of solidarity and support, and each of you sellers can benefit from this event at the very best to boost and raise the bar of your sales to the next level,” he said.

The Chief Commercial Officer for Jumia Nigeria, Omolola Oladunjoye, encouraged the sellers to key into the chain of promotional activities during the Jumia anniversary campaign to boost their businesses.

Addressing the sellers, she said: “We advise you to list your best and fastest selling products that fit into current trend and season, make your pricing very competitive, upload as many assortments as possible including high-quality images and detailed descriptions and also stock up enough so as not to miss out on the sale uplift. We also strongly advise that you do shipment of orders within 24 hours to meet the timely needs of customers to prevent canceled orders and returned shipments.”

She added that dedicated support lines have been put in place to provide further clarifications for current and prospective sellers willing to list their products on the Jumia platform during the anniversary.