Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) and Lagos State Safety Commission on Wednesday sealed a warehouse of Jumia, an online marketing store, for contravening the lockdown order by the Federal Government. The agencies also shut SPN Packaging Studio Press Nigeria Plc on Plot B, Israel Adebajo Close, Ikeja and Supreme Hotel in Agege.

The action followed a tip-off that the firms’ directed their workers to resume duties despite the stay at home order announced by the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown at (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states.

A drama ensued at both firms when the combined team of the agencies including police officers stormed the companies to enforce compliance. The guards at Jumia warehouse refused to open the gate for the enforcement team. They said the gates were locked from inside and the keys have been taken away by their boss.

The LASEPA officials were jolted, wondering how those in the warehouse would escape if a fire should break out.

They immediately ordered the sealing of the place. The sealed plaster reads: “Lagos State Safety Commission Sealed. This premises has been sealed following the violation of the safety law. This seal must not be broken or removed.” At SPN Packaging Studio Press Nigeria Plc, the team was allowed in but met some workers in the factory.

The LASEPA and Safety Commission team ordered the Chinese and some Nigerians out of the factory before sealing the company. At the Supreme Hotel, no fewer than 60 sex workers and their clients were chased out of the hotel.

Director-General of the Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola noted that the safety of the workers are premium to the government and warned owners of industrial facilities to desist from locking their staff and holding the keys.