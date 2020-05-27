Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform Jumia has partnered with global beverage company International Breweries and global consumer goods maker Unilever to make consumer goods and beverage products accessible and available to Nigerians on the Jumia platform in the COVID-19 and post-pandemic era.

In addition, both companies will be offering free deliveries on select products on the Jumia platform.

With the partnership, customers on the Jumia platform will be able to order from a range of Unilever and International Breweries products such as Trophy Premium Lager, Budweiser Lager Beer, Omo detergent, Knorr seasoning, Pepsodent, Lux etc. and get them delivered at their doorsteps via the Jumia delivery services.

Speaking on the partnership, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said the partnership is a reflection of Jumia’s commitment to soften the unpleasant effects of the movement restriction imposed by the government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

‘This partnership is in line with our “Stay Safe” campaign. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to stay at home, use e-commerce to shop and stay safe in this trying time. We are proud to partner with Unilever and International Breweries as part of our commitment to provide customers easy access to essentials such as food and beverage products in the face of this pandemic,’ he said.

The organisation noted that since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it had been an important online channel for Nigerians to access the essentials needed for daily upkeep. It said it recently announced a partnership with P&G, Coca-Cola and Reckitt Benckiser to enable customers to have access to hygiene products at affordable prices during the lockdown. Jumia also said it had implemented contactless delivery for prepaid packages on the platform that enable consumers to make prepaid payments for products online and get them delivered without a direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.