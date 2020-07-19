Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government has directed its civil servants to return to work on Monday, after working remotely from home for over three months, following the invoking of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, in the bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

A circular issued by the office of the Head of Service on Thursday, which was made available to journalists yesterday, stated that different categories of workers would work on different days of the week from 9am to 3pm.

According to the circular, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary (Public Service Office), Ibrahim Jere, all permanent secretaries, directors-general, chief executives of agencies and aarastatals, as well as directors will work from Monday to Friday.

Jere pointed out that COVID-19 prevention protocols would be strictly complied with by all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as well as all arms of government.

The COVID-19 protocols include social distancing at work places, subjecting all workers to daily temperature checks at the entrance of the MDAs, observing respiratory hygiene and hand washing, among others.