From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe has laid out recommended measures instituted by the state government for residents in order to check the surge in new COVID-19 cases and to prevent a statewide lockdown.

‘Event centres, night clubs, gymnasiums and bars and lounges are to close until further notice,’ the Deputy Governor stated.

Deputy Governor Balarabe further directed that ‘hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service. Restaurants are restricted to takeaway services only.’

Speaking during on Hausa broadcast media, the Deputy Governor said that ‘businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks, and sanitisers or handwashing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities.’

Dr Balarabe, who is the chairwoman of Kaduna State’s COVID-19 task force, added that ‘supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit crowds.’

The Deputy Governor noted that face masks must cover the mouth and nose as they should not be worn on the chin as most people do, adding that ‘large gatherings are henceforth prohibited.’

She continued that: ‘Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour.’

According to the Deputy Governor, transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 per cent of capacity and passengers must all be masked up.