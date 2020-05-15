Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) has donated relief materials in form of food and other palliatives to members of Down Quarters, Kakuri Community in Kaduna State.

General Manager of the port, Mr Rotimi Raimi Hassan, who led other officials to make the presentation, said the donation is the company’s way to support the community in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

Hassan said the KIDP is not only concerned about business and profits as the company is passionate about the sustenance of it’s host commuties.

He advised members of the community to always observe the various Covid19 prevention protocols which include regular personal hygiene, washing of hands, usage of hand sanitisers, application of nose masks and strict observance of social distancing.

Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Alhaji Danjuma Musa thanked KIDP for the donations and wished the company successes in it’s endeavours.