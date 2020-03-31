Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, says the two confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state are contacts of the index case.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Monday confirmed two new positive cases, bringing the number of cases to three in the state.

Gov Nasiru El-Rufai had on March 28 tested positive to the Coronavirus making him the first to test positive to the virus in the state.

Baloni said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna while reviewing update on the two new cases confirmed in the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She said that health officials are actively tracking all contacts of positive cases to curtail spread of the virus.

The commissioner urged residents to strictly adhere to the stay at home and self quarantined declared by the state government to curtail spread of the pandemic.

Baloni advised residents on regular hand washing and observe social distancing to avoid contracting the virus.

She said: “As we are working hard to safeguard our state and contain the spread of the virus, I urge you all to observe frequent hand washing and social distancing.

“All those who returned from countries with COVID-19 infections and those who have had contact with suspected or confirmed cases should isolate themselves for 14-days.

“All persons in self isolation are monitored for symptoms. Testing for COVID-19 is not yet offered as a routine service.

“Members of the public are advised to observe personal and respiratory hygiene, stay at home and stay safe”.. (NAN)