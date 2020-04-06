The Kaduna state Ministry of Health on Monday said it recorded one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of positive cases to Five.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni said in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Baloni said that ‘’So far, the state has sent 89 samples to Abuja for testing, among which Five samples were positive, 77 samples were negative, and Eight samples are pending. 119 contacts have been listed and further contact tracing is ongoing.’’

According to her, the state government has been taking vigorous actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 since February, by reaching out to the Chief Medical Directors of all hospitals in the state, daily evaluation of the pandemic and devising new ways to check the spread.’’

The commissioner said that the ministry has set up an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), chaired by the Commissioner of Health and meets everyday to take proactive measures.

Baloni said that the ministry has reactivated and strengthened the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC), by posting trained health workers to the facility, who are currently caring for our patients.

‘’In addition, the ministry has also concluded arrangements for the take-off of an alternative isolation centre which has 69 rooms, where mild to moderate cases will be managed,’’ she added.

“According to the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, the facility is expected to be ready to receive patients this week.

‘’In the same vein, the state government has concluded arrangements for the establishment of a testing laboratory in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria, for quick diagnosis,’’ she revealed.

Baloni advised that cooperating with disease control efforts would reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 and reduce the possibility of a community transmission.

The commissioner said that the state have been conducting massive mobilisation both on electronic and print media, including social media, to sensitise the public on danger of the pandemic.

‘’In addition, different sub committees have been put in place to coordinate response to the disease which include; the surveillance, Laboratory, coordination and Risk Communication teams. Likewise, training of health workers is also ongoing,’’ she added.

Baloni commended the health workers who are taking care of patients and the various professional bodies, Development Partners and individuals who have reached out to support the state government’s efforts.

She called on traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders to continue mobilising and sensitising their people on the importance of hand washing, respiratory hygiene and obeying government’s stay at home directive, maintain social distancing to avoid spread of the disease. (NAN)