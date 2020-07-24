The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) has further extended the deadline for the filing of 2019 tax returns from June 1 to Sept. 30.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Abubakar said that the extension, which would cost the state about N300 million in revenues, was part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on taxpayers.

He explained that taxpayers were required by law to file their Annual Tax Returns (ATR) within the first 90 days of every year, adding that failure to do so was sanctionable by law.

“However, KDIRS notes that taxpayers in the state were unable to file the ATR within the stipulated period due to Covid-19 lockdown.

“The agency, therefore, decided to extend the deadline for the filing of the 2019 ATR by two months, from March 30 to May 31.

“But after due consideration, the state government has further extended the grace to Sept. 30 as a palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 economic meltdown on taxpayers,” he added.

The KDIRS boss explained that following the extension, filing of the ATR within the extended period should be deemed to be within the statutory timeline and would attract 1.0 per cent rebate on tax due.

He also said that penalties and interest that hitherto would accrue for late filing of returns had been waived for the period of the extension.

Similarly, Abubakar said that KDIRS had opened a window within the period of the extension for amicable and out of court settlement of all pending cases in courts and tribunals.

He further said that taxpayers subject to Presumptive Tax would enjoy a four months grace period to recover from the shock of the lockdown.

He equally said that the entertainment and hospitality sector, the worst hit by the pandemic, would equally enjoy the grace period on payment of Consumption Tax.

“For private schools, we have waived the monthly payment of Pay-As-You- Earn of their members of staff to Sept. 30, considering that schools were closed and students are at home.

“However, they still have to declare the number of staff they still have on their payroll.

“We are also announcing an amnesty from prosecution to defaulting taxpayers that have hitherto failed to declare or under declare their assets, failed to file returns or failed to pay their taxes.

“The defaulting taxpayers may be allowed a waiver on accrued penalties and interest if they voluntarily declare their assets and income and pay between June 30 and December 31,” he said.

Abubakar also said that tricycle, bus, and taxi operators in the transport sector would enjoy a grace period on payment of daily revenue for the period of the extension.

In line with the Social Distancing measures, the KDIRS boss advised taxpayers to utilise the agency’s online tax audit, investigation and reconciliation meetings.

“Taxpayers are also enjoined to take advantage of our various e-tax platforms to file tax returns, process vehicle particulars as well as purchase number plates at www.kadirs.kdsg.gov.ng,” he said. (NAN)