Two suspected cases of coronavirus, a father and his son, have been quarantined at the General Hospital, Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Dr Hosea Miwok, a member of the council’s coronavirus response team, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kafanchan.

Miwok said that the suspected cases turned themselves in at the hospital after experiencing symptoms of the disease upon the father’s return from Abuja two weeks ago.

“They came to the hospital this morning to report their cases. The father actually said he travelled to Abuja two weeks ago and self -isolated himself upon his return.

“According to him, after isolating himself for 14 days, he started to cough and, some how, his son began coughing too and that is why they decided to bring themselves to the hospital.”

He noted that the two suspected cases showed symptoms of the disease at the hospital, hence, the decision to quarantine them at the facility’s isolation unit.

He said that officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be coming in from Kaduna on Wednesday to take their samples for testing. (NAN)