Celebrity dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh popularly known as Kaffy, is reaching out to Nigerians in her drive to create awareness and curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an initiative tagged: ‘Add A Cup’ and through her NGO, Kaffy Foundation, the dancer is giving out food, sanitisers, facemasks and hand gloves to people.

She posted on her social media handle: “Please dancers or anyone living in Badore, Ajah axis, kindly DM to get assistance with food if you are in need. This is going to be a long road. Send via DM or Whatsapp number and address and we will get to you. During this period, we need to help one another. We are currently in Abuja, Agege, Abule Egba, Ogba, Benin, Port Harcourt, Awka, Aba, Ibadan and Ajegunle. If you have anything to spare, food or money, kindly DM or call.”

In a related development, BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke and Peter Okoye of PSquare fame have also emulated Kaffy. For a couple of days now, Mercy has been giving away money and calling on the rich to emulate her.

In one of her posts, she said: “Life throws us challenges and every challenge comes with a rainbow and light to conquer it. In the sprit of social distancing and self-quarantine, I will be giving out money to 10 people to help them buy sanitisers.”

Meanwhile, Kaffy has called on traders and market women to desist from using the coronavirus pandemic to fleece customers by inflating prices of food items.