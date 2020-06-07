Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has frowned at arguments against the re-opening of worship centres in the country.

Kaigama also said the view that religion was a non-essential service ignored the fact that a highly religious nation such as Nigeria relied on religious peace and harmony for its social integration, economic and political progress.

The immediate past President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) also picked holes in the murder of George Floyd, an African-American in Minnesota, Minneapolis, United States, saying that the killing was inhumane.

Delivering the homily to mark the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Gwarimpa, Abuja, Kaigama said: “For some months now, we have not been able to gather in this sort of liturgical assembly to praise, glorify and worship God. This has been on account of the deadly coronavirus. The threat of the virus has not gone, but we are determined to learn to live with it by going on with our daily routines. We must however observe those strict measures that will protect us from infection.

“Our civil authorities realize that in addition to the medical and social distancing precautions, the spiritual response to this disease is a very powerful part of the strategies to defeat it. Arguments by some officials that worship places are the breathing grounds for the virus downplay the animated effort by the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in promoting social distancing and good personal hygiene which are the ways to keep us safe from the virus,” Kaigama said.

Kaigama further said the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja’s guidelines and protocols for the resumption of public liturgical celebrations showed how seriously the matter of providing safe, healthy and conducive atmosphere for worship had been taken.

“I believe that many of the public places like markets and shops where people are allowed to frequent do not provide the disciplined control and the same healthy environment that our worship centres offer. The health of worshippers is very important to us. The view that religion is a non-essential service ignores the fact that a highly religious nation such as Nigeria relies on religious peace and harmony for its social integration, economic and political progress. To argue that prayers can be said at home and not necessarily in worship places is to betray ignorance of the potency and efficacy of communal prayers.

“I commend the FCT Minister who in dialogue with the Christian, Muslim and Traditional leaders, following the guidelines supplied by the Federal Government, worked out the modality for the reopening of Churches and Mosques in the FCT,” Kaigama also said.

On the murder of Floyd, Kaigama noted that every human being in his uniqueness, is the image and likeness of God.

Kaigama added that no human life should be considered more precious or less precious than the other, while also frowning at the cases of domestic, ethnic and religious violence in the country.

“The brutal murder of George Floyd in the United States by a police officer is very inhumane to say the least, just as the cases in our country of domestic, ethnic and religious violence and violence perpetrated by unknown gunmen, kidnappers, armed robbers and rapists,” Kaigama also said.

Kaigama however said as the Trinity is a community of persons, “we as humans need to be mutually interdependent and concerned for one another.”