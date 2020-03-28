Desmond Mgboh, Kano

In a bid to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) into the state, the Kano State Government has begun the fumigation of public places across the state

The exercise, organised in partnership with the Lee Group of Companies, coincides with the state’s sanitation exercise, which holds every last Saturday’s of the month.

The fumigators proceeded from the Government House to Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, in Nassarawa GRA.

The exercise was inspected the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was accompanied by the Commissioners of Environment and Information, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, Mallam Muhammad Garba and the Managing Director of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Abdullahi Mu’azu Gwarzo, among others.

Ganduje, in a brief remark, announced a waiver on essential materials like food items and raw materials in its border closure, saying that the government does not intend to cripple the economy of the state.

He, however, advised people to regulate their visits to the markets, while enjoining them to stay at home as well as adhere to the health directives on social distancing and hygiene.

Ganduje appreciated the intervention of the Lee Group of Companies in the disinfection effort and called on the private sector to work with the government in its efforts to fight the spread of the disease in the state.