Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano State government has ordered the cancelation of the traditional Sallah festivities for Eid-del-Kabir in the state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammad Garba, yesterday, said the government took the decision at its weekly council meeting held at the Government House, Kano.

Garba said the meeting, however, granted leave for the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state.

He urged that the congregational prayers be held under strict observance of COVID -19 safety protocols, and that prayers must be supervised by officials of the state government.

He said the five Emirs in the state would go to the Eid prayer ground in their respective domains in motor vehicles, while there would be no visit to Shettima House, gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

Garba said the government would assist in the provision of safety materials like face masks and hand sanitisers as well as ensure strict observance of social distancing at the praying grounds.

He said the government had resolved to institute measures to transform the headquarters of the new emirates to smaller cities through the construction of road networks to ensuring even development in the state.

He said the government had requested for a progress report on the execution of the 400-bed capacity hospital projects in the new emirates, which are to be equipped with additional clinics such as eye, dental, ear, nose and throat which are being upgraded to reduce pressure on health facilities in Kano.

He said the government had approved the presentation of a proposal to the House of Assembly for an amendment to the state Emirates Council Law 2019 to pave way for the review in the composition of kingmakers and rotation of chairmanship of the council.