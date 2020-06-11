From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned two additional COVID 19 testing/laboratory centres in the state.

The facilities which were commissioned on Thursday include a 300 capacity center situated at EHA Clinics of E-Health Africa and the 90 capacity centre belonging to the International Foundation against Infectious Diseases in Africa

Ganduje, in his remarks at the ceremony, expressed gratitude to Allah over the take off of the additional centers, saying that the state, at present, has a total of five testing centers for the disease.

He expressed optimism the the new centers would help strengthen the fight against the pandemic by improving the total number of samples that could be tested in the state.

While hoping that the state would continue to record low numbers of positive cases, he noted the idea of random sampling which they have adopted makes room for a more more effective and efficient method of collection of samples.”

The governor also emphasized the need for partnership between the government and development partners, saying a strong partnership between them would help wipe out the pandemic.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director Operations of E-Health Africa, Mr Atif Fawaz, commended Ganduje for his unrelenting commitment in the fight against COVID-19. Mr Barnand Ebruka of International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Africa also appreciated the governor for his untiring efforts.