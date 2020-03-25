Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, has announced the suspension of all court sittings till April 13.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State High Court, Mr Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

“This is in compliance with the instruction of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to suspend all court sittings over the outbreak of Coronavirus across the country.

“The Chief Judge has directed all courts in the state to suspend sittings for initial period of 14 days pending further instructions except in matters that are urgent, essential or timely, accordingly,” Jibo-Ibrahim said.

He said the measures were taken to safeguard the health of members of the public, judges and lawyers as Court sittings entails close contact of persons in the Court rooms.

NAN reports that there was mass compliance to the order, as the Kano High Court at Miller Road, Chief Magistrates’ Court at Nomans Land and Zungeru Road were virtually deserted.(NAN)