Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has kicked off the process of deporting nonindigenous Almajiri pupils to their states of origin and local government areas.

According to a statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, preparations have been concluded to transfer 432 Almajiris to the Katsina State Government.

The statement said that the transfer would take place today the Kano-Katsina border.

According to the government, it has concluded plans to handover 63 Almajiris to Yobe State, 198 Almajiris to Kaduna, 663 Almajiris to Jigawa State, 101 Almajiris to Bauchi, and one to Zamfara State, 9 Almajiris to Gombe State, 10 Almajiris to Nassarawa State and one to the Republic of Niger.

The state government explained that the move was part of efforts to ensure the sustained implementation of its Free and Compulsory Basic Primary and Secondary Education in the state.

The government recalled that since the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state, three weeks ago, the Almajiri seminaries have remained congested with pupils, having no shelter and nowhere to go.

The government said the measure, which was also adopted after due consultation, was in line with its proactive measures to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the state.

The government pointed out that the state government was in contact with other states to see to the successful repatriation of the Almajiris to their states of origin.

Malam Garba assured that the exercise would be continuous until all non-native Almajiris in the state are evacuated to their states of origin.

He called on the public to strictly observe the stay-at-home order and to maintain personal hygiene in order to remain safe.