Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government is set to convert some facilities in the state into Isolation Centres as part of effort of containing the spread of COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor of the state, .Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this when he paid an inspection visit on the affected facilities on Friday.

The facilities are Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital,Murtala Muhammed Library Complex, Hospitality and Tourism Institute (formerly Daula Hotel), Sports Institute at Karfi and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in the state capital.

He said that despite having three isolation centres at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kwanar Dawaki Hospital and Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Government was converting the facilities to isolation Centers with a view of curbing the rising cases of the disease in the state.

He added that the conversion of the Hospitality and Tourism Institute formerly Daula Hotel to an isolation centre with an estimated number of 50 bed capacity would take effect from Saturday, adding that would be followed on Monday by the conversion of the 80 bed Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital

“The Isolation Centre at Murtala Muhammad Library Complex is expected to accommodate over 200 beds while an estimated 300 beds will be provided at Karfi Sports Institute” he stated

“20 rooms are to be converted into an isolation centre at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital he explained “.

The Deputy Governor assured the people that the State Government was taking all measures to curtail the spread of the disease while imploring them to always remember abide by the advice of medical experts.