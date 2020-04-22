Kano State Government has temporarily relaxed the lockdown order for one-day to enable the residents of the state restock food items and other essential commodities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had, on April 14, ordered for the total lockdown of the state for 7-days, to stem spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

‎

The deputy governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, made the disclosure in a maiden media briefing on Wednesday in Kano. He said the lockdown would be eased for 24 hours starting from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight on Thursday April 23, adding that: “T he measure is to enable the people to restock food items and other essential commodities.”‎

Gawuna, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, apologized for the inconveniences the lockdown might have caused.

He said that the measure was imperative to protect the citizens and curb the spread of the pandemic.

‎ The deputy governor appealed to the residents to continue to observe social distancing, avoid crowded places, practice hand washing and good personal hygiene.