Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has outlined his intention to enhance the state’s sample collection ability to a point of going from house-to-house.

Ganduje spoke on Monday at the Government House when he received a donation of five ambulances and 20 pick up trucks from BUA Foundation.

According to him, the state would open up sample collection centers in all the 36 distant local government while adding that at least 100 sample collection centers would be established in the eight metropolitan local government areas.

“The more we collect samples, the more we understand the seriousness of the situation and the more we understand how to curtail the spread of the coronavirus,” he stated.

The governor expressed delight to the sons of the state, AliKo Dangote and Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu for their different contributions to the state in the fight against Coronavirus.

While he acknowledged the receipt of Dangote’s donation of a 400 capacity mobile testing kit, which would enhance the testing capacity of the state, he said that the vehicles by BUA would enhance the transportation of samples to test centers and patients to isolation centers

A former Minister of External Affairs, Dr Idi Mon who represented the chairman of BUA group, Alhaji Abdusamad Isyaku Rabiu said that COVID-19 haf become a very serious challenge to the globe.

The chairman, through the BUA Foundation has spent about N7 billion in materials, cash support and in the form of palliatives all over the country.

He assured that the chairman was willing to support the state government in any other way that would help support the efforts of the state to curtail the spread of the disease.