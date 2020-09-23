Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Despite the declaration by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic that the virus curve was yet to be flattened, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State declared his state has flattened the curve.

While the Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had last week Thursday informed Nigerians that the task force had observed that the nation was already flattening the curve of the spread, the National Coordinator of the task force, Dr. Sani Aliyu, countered on Monday that the PTF was not convinced the curve was being flattened.

Aliyu had explained that such a decision would be reached when the PTF was sure the country was having enough aggressive testing.

Ganduje, who said he was in the Presidential Villa to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for assisting the state with N5 billion to tackle the pandemic and other security issues in the state, explained that with their massive testing which yields negative result, it was a confirmation that the curve had been flattened.

He said: “On COVID-19, I came to thank Mr. President for assisting Kano State with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centers which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

“We carry out testing maximally but at the same time the positivity ratio is very low. So, it’s (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So I came to thank Mr. president for that assistance.”

The governor said he updated the president on security situation in the state, especially the millitary training facility his government has set up at the Falgore Forest for over N500 million.