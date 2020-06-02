Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Bovernment has rolled out fresh guidelines and protocols on how to manage the ease of restrictions in the state announced by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said in a statement that after due consultations with key public health professionals and a critical review of the situation in Kano, markets, places of worship and movement of persons are now allowed on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:00 am to 600 pm.

The statement signed on Monday night, said that in the light of the new developments as announced by the Federal Government, the state governor, Dr Abdullah Umar Ganduje, has already summoned an emergency meeting with market leaders to map out strategies on how to ensure strict observance of the safety and prevention protocols in markets and business places.

The statement emphasised the need for such places to ensure tital compliance with safety rules that included mandatory use of non-medical face masks; provision of handwashing facilities/sanitisers; and extensive temperature checks.

The stateent added that while these restrictions have been lifted, interstate movements except for goods, agricultural produce and essential services, was still in force.

The statement further observed that schools would remain closed in the state but implored students to avail themselves of he opportunity of radio and televised lessons being sponsored by the state .

The statement attributed the success that was recorded in the state in terms of reducing the number of COVID-19 infections in the state to measures that were being unertaken by the state government and health authorities as well as to the fervent prayers of the clerics and the people in the state.

While commending the people for their spiritual devotion against COVID-19, the statement called for more of such prayers until the disease is completely wiped out.