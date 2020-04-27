The Kano State Ministry of Health has disclosed that two additional deaths of the COVID-19 have been recorded making a total of three confirmed deaths in the state.

The ministry made this known on its official Twitter handle @KNSMOH, that at 12:15 p.m. of April 27, 2020, two additional deaths of COVID-19 were confirmed.

NAN reports that total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state stood at 77 total confirmed cases, no discharged case and three deaths.

The ministry however, ordered residents to take responsibility and exercise social distancing at all levels. (NAN)