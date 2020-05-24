Muslim Faithful in Kano, on Sunday observed prayers to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in a low key mood, because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Eid-el-Fitr, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan fast, an important religious obligation that Muslims worldwide observe annually.

NAN, however, reports that prayer sessions were held at the Kofar Mata praying ground and other designated locations in the metropolis.

Thousands of residents, including children dressed in colourful attires, attended the prayer at Kofar Mata praying ground, led by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The usual Durbar, which characterises Sallah celebrations, was cancelled, while most residents returned to their homes at the end of the prayer session in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Some of the residents, who spoke to NAN, expressed joy over the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Malam Mubarak Sayyadi, said he was happy for being alive and healthy; and would celebrate the season with his family at home, in compliance with the safety protocols and physical distancing order on COVID-19.

“I will also limit visit to friends and family due to the pandemic, as against what we are used to during Sallah celebrations,” Sayyadi said.

Another resident, Abubakar Jibril, said he celebrated the Sallah in a low key mood due to the pandemic.

“I am happy to be alive, hale and hearty to witness the Eid, in spite of the financial constraints due to the negative impact of the pandemic,” Jibril said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, in a Sallah message, urged Muslim faithful to pray for a quick end to the pandemic.

While felicitating with Muslims, Shekarau, noted that this year’s celebration came at a trying period and most Muslims might not enjoy the festivities due to the global pandemic.

He said: “This is part of the sacrifice we must make to help various governments fight the pandemic which has crippled both social and economic activities worldwide.

“We should not relent in our prayers for the Almighty to bring an end to the scourge soon.

“I am optimistic with the policies put in place by the government, and strict adherence to various safety and protective measures laid out out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, the end of this pandemic is in sight.

“We pray for the souls of all those who lost their lives during this period and wish all Muslim faithful a hitch free Sallah,” Shekarau said. (NAN)