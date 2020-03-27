Kano State Government has relocated its coronavirus isolation centre from ‘Yargaya to Dawakin -Kudu for effective management of the disease.

Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state’s Commissioner for Health made this known on Friday at a news conference in Kano. “Focus has been shifted from Yargaya isolation facility to the state of the art Disease Control and Diagonistic Centre at Kwanar Dawaki, where a lot facilities have been put in place.

“This centre has all the required facilities to respond to any outbreak and it is comparable to any centre in the country,” he said.

Tsanyawa said that a dedication centre had also been set up to serve as quarantine centre for highly suspicious cases before graduation to the isolation centre.

He said that government will strive to provide palliative measures to ease hardship faced by residents due to the stay at home order.