From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Following a Presidential directive advising six states to exercise restraint on public gatherings during the forthcoming Sallah festivities, Kano State government has suspended all Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities.

Kano State Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who announced this, in a statement on Monday however held that the Eid Prayers would be held in all the five Emirate Councils and in Mosques across the state.

He said the development was part of proactive measures adopted by the Federal to check the spread of the latest wave of COVID-19, adding that the measures were similarly by most African countries.

Garba said the red alert allows authorities in the affected states to restrict celebrations and gatherings to a minimum, particularly the traditional Durbar (Hawan Sallah) which is marked by colourful horse riding events watched by large gatherings.

The commissioner also urged the public to observe the safety protocols that involve the use of face masks, regular washing, of hands and social distancing among other.

