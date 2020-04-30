Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Following the nunber of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on thursday night, it became crystal clear that community infection across the country is now in full gear, with Kano eminently taking over from Lagos with 80 new cases.

According to NCDC, there were 204 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, thus bringing the national overall to 1, 932.

The agency also confirmed that seven deaths were recorded, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 58.

NCDC in a tweet on Thursday said 80 of the new cases were confirmed in Kano, while Lagos had 45 cases. Gombe had 12, Bauchi 9, Sokoto 9, Borno 7, Edo 7, Rivers 6, Ogun 6, FCT 4, Akwa Ibom 4, Bayelsa 4, Kaduna 3, Oyo 2, Delta 2, Nasarawa 2, Ondo 1 and Kebbi 1.

It said: “As at 11:50pm 30th April, 1, 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nigeria.” It added that “319 patients have been discharged while 58 deaths have been recorded.”