Kano State Government has said that it would strengthen its surveillance activities at the reopened Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKAI) and at its various entry points as part of efforts to sustain its successes against COVID 19 in the state.
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this at the State COVID-19 press briefing which was held at the Government House on Tuesday.
The Governor, who was less- impressed with the level of adherence to the protocols of COVID-19 in the state, disclosed that they had resolved, at the Security Council meeting, to strengthen their enforcement strategies for better result.
The Governor was however appreciative of the efforts of his administration in tackling the COVID -19 pandemic in the state, saying that very soon and by Allah’s grace, the state would exit from the pandemic.
