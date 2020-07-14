Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

Kano State Government has said that it would strengthen its surveillance activities at the reopened Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKAI) and at its various entry points as part of efforts to sustain its successes against COVID 19 in the state.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this at the State COVID-19 press briefing which was held at the Government House on Tuesday.

Ganduje held that despite the unlocking of the borders, it was imperative to continue to conduct active surveillance for the disease among in bound travelers to the state, while adding that those who have symptoms for the COVID-19 at the point of entry would be taken out for proper testing and management .

The Governor, who was less- impressed with the level of adherence to the protocols of COVID-19 in the state, disclosed that they had resolved, at the Security Council meeting, to strengthen their enforcement strategies for better result.

The Governor was however appreciative of the efforts of his administration in tackling the COVID -19 pandemic in the state, saying that very soon and by Allah’s grace, the state would exit from the pandemic.

While saying that the state had put in place an effective and efficient infrastructure against the disease, he observed that, “As of today, we have enough laboratories, we have enough collection centers, we have enough isolation centers and we have enough efficient front-line health workers and we have enough vehicles.