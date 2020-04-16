Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on other regions of the country to join the South-East and South-South in a revolutionary march “to become free”.

Kanu made the call in a Biafra Radio broadcast.

According to Kanu, the revolution has become imperative following the spate of killings across the country and the insistence of the federal government to install the 5G technology in the country.

The Biafran nationalist claimed that the Federal Government has not done much to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic like other countries greatly affected by it.

Kanu said that Nigerians have lost confidence in the leadership of the country as well as those aspiring to lead.

“We are battling with the combination of hunger and starvation, with the double standard from the Yoruba media, the intimidation, the Fulani lootocracy, Fulani terrorism, the deception, photoshops, repressiveness, dictatorial tendencies from this regime and all their countless harassment,” Kanu said in the broadcast.

He continued: “As the lockdown is going on everywhere even in Anambra, they are busy installing 5g network cables that weakened the immune system. People have been asking what is the connection between 5G and coronavirus?.

“The correlation is this, 5G weakens the immune system that allows common cold to invade your system like the coronavirus which is a cold virus.

Speaking on the leadership of the country, Kanu said: “It doesn’t matter if they are PDP or APC, they are all the same, they have all failed you and will continue to fail you unless you upgrade your reasoning by a revolution which is needed now.

“Those thinking if Bola Ahmed Tinubu gets to power things will be better for them. Better think twice, Olusegun Obasanjo was there for 8yrs, did your life get any better?, those in Southern part of Biafra Goodluck Jonathan was there for 6 years, what was the outcome,” Kanu alleged.

Explaining on the modalities for the revolution, Kanu said: “This revolution must be region by region, the West should organise themselves for it, the Middle Belt should organise themselves for it, the East is organised already waiting for others to come on board.

“How many people are they going to kill if we rise up at the same time to revolt against this oppressive and repressive regime.

“Everywhere in the world, there was a revolution by the people, in Russia, America. I keep asking black people, at what point will you get to that point to stand up for your right.

“You can make your lives better by rising up and saying NO because as it stands now your lives are meaningless in Nigeria caused by your so-called leaders.

“What do we need 5G for?. If 5G were to be beneficial, will they bring it to our land?. That’s the question you should ask yourself first. Onitsha head Bridge is not built, railways not built, hospitals not developed and you think 5G will be beneficial and they are giving it to you?.

“To the law-abiding Fulani, I am not your enemy, IPOB is not your enemy, my enemies are the cabals holding you down.

“Those of you Fulanis’ that wants to see your lives to improve, we are here to help you to become free, let them not deceive you with oil and gas, soon oil will be useless,” Kanu stated.