Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, says the government has begun the construction of 722-bed isolation centres across the state as part of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

Already, according to Masari, one of the fully equipped centres located at the IDP camp in Katsina metropolis.

Masari spoke on Thursday at the Government House when he received three COVID-19 ambulance buses donated by the BUA Foundation.

He requested the BUA Foundation to make additional provision of hospital beds to the government.

The Governor said that government was taking all necessary steps to check the spread of the coronavirus.

He described the use of face mask as a veritable means of checking the COVID-19 spread in the population.

Presenting the buses to the Governor, a representative of BUA Foundation, Abdullahi Malumfashi, said the group’s contribution towards tackling the pandemic and urged other organisations and groups to also contribute their quota towards fighting the disease, “as government cannot do it alone.”