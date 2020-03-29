The Katsina State Government has directed civil servants in the state to remain at home till further notice over coronavirus scare.

The state Head of Service, Alhaji Idris-Usman Tune, made the announcement on Sunday in Katsina, in a statement made available to newsmen.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government had earlier asked the workers to stay at home on Friday alone.

“Based on experts advice, Gov. Aminu Masari further directed workers in the state and local government councils to continue to stay at home until further notice,” he said.

He however said workers on emergency and essential services are exempted from the sit-at-home order.

Tune urged workers to adopt the habit of regular hand washing, use of sanitisers and social distancing practice. (NAN)