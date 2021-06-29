The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board says following the cancellation of the 2021 Hajj for intending pilgrims, it is ready to refund their deposited funds.

Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu, the Executive Secretary of the board announced this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Saudi Arabia Government for the second time cancelled international pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said “The Katsina State Government as well as the board wishes to sympathise with the intending pilgrims/depositors both the 2020 roll-over and the 2021 for their intentions.

“On Tuesday, June 22, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) summoned a consultative meeting to discuss extensively on the cancellation of hajj.

“The meeting also discussed the effect on the operations and the intended pilgrims and came up with some far reaching resolutions.

“Accordingly and in tune with the general consensus of the meeting, intending pilgrims/depositors have the choice to either request a refund of their deposits or roll-over the same against the 2022 hajj.”

The executive secretary added that Gov. Aminu Masari had approved that intending pilgrims wishing for refund of were to be refunded without delay.

He explained that all intending pilgrims seeking for refund should submit an application/request for refund through their zonal offices immediately.

“Similarly, the governor has also approved the roll-over of deposit for those wishing to willingly leave their deposits against the 2022 Hajj.

“However, this should be done under a signed agreement between them and the board and they shall be given priority of registration.

“Those interested should approach their zonal offices to fill the roll-over agreement form for further action,” Nuhu said.

He also disclosed that like 2020, a committee had already been set up to study and certify the application/request for refunds, draw up modalities and effect the payment.

The official said that the dates scheduled for the refund exercise across the zonal offices and the headquarters would be communicated very soon. (NAN)

