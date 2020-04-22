Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the immediate lockdown of Jibia and Mani local government areas following the discovery of the coronavirus disease in the areas.

A press statement on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, explained that”the lockdown order placed on the two local government areas followed the decision already taken by the state government and other stakeholders to shut down any area where any case of COVID-19 is established.

“The people of Mani and Jibia local government areas are therefore strictly warned to stay at home as security agents will be deployed to ensure total compliance in order to stop further spread of the ravaging disease.

“As usual, the governor has directed the COVID-19 committee to identify and earmark some pharmaceuticals, grains and essential commodities stores in the affected local government areas that will be allowed to provide skeletal services to the needy.”

The latest development brings to four, the number of local government areas under lockdown in the state.

Daura Local Government Area was the first following the case of the deceased index case from there, followed by Dutsinma and Katsina local government areas.