Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State has recorded a total of nine cases of the coronavirus disease including the deceased index case, a medical doctor who was proprietor of a hospital in Daura.

Briefing reporters at the Government House at the weekend, the state COVID-19 Emergency Response Committe explained that seven of the cases had direct contact with the index case before he passed on while the last case returned to Dutsinma recently from Lagos.

According to the committee Chairman who is also the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, the committee has so far received a total sum of N207,573,800 as donations from individuals and organisations, apart from an additional sum of N33,500,000 in pledges.

He said that the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre had been equipped and currently housing the confirmed cases while nine other centres were being upgraded across the state.

He said that the committee had trained about 66 medical personnel for the centres and also procured material which it distributed to mosques and churches across the state.